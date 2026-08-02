Saskatchewan senator, farmer Todd Lewis dies at 65

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Todd Lewis, a Saskatchewan senator, farmer and agricultural sector advocate has died at the age of 65.

Raymond Gagne, the speaker of the Senate, announced Lewis’s death Saturday afternoon and calls him a “steadfast champion of Saskatchewan’s agricultural sector.”

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Lewis was appointed to the Senate by former prime minister Justin Trudeau on Feb. 7, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says in a statement that Lewis’s lifetime of public service led him to the Senate where he remained a “steadfast voice” for rural communities.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also shared a message of condolences, saying Lewis was a community leader and advocate for his home province.

Lewis operated a farm near Gray, Sask., about 39 kilometres south of Regina, for more than 40 years.