Saskatchewan senator, farmer Todd Lewis dies at 65

Todd Lewis, a Saskatchewan senator, farmer and agricultural sector advocate has died at the age of 65.
Raymond Gagne, the speaker of the Senate, announced Lewis’s death Saturday afternoon and calls him a “steadfast champion of Saskatchewan’s agricultural sector.”
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Lewis was appointed to the Senate by former prime minister Justin Trudeau on Feb. 7, 2025.
Prime Minister Mark Carney says in a statement that Lewis’s lifetime of public service led him to the Senate where he remained a “steadfast voice” for rural communities.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also shared a message of condolences, saying Lewis was a community leader and advocate for his home province.
Lewis operated a farm near Gray, Sask., about 39 kilometres south of Regina, for more than 40 years.
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