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Canada

Escaped kangaroo settling in at Granby Zoo after roaming Montreal’s South Shore

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 10:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mystery marsupial spotted near Montreal found, captured'
Mystery marsupial spotted near Montreal found, captured
WATCH: Mystery marsupial spotted near Montreal found, captured.
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A red kangaroo that spent days hopping around Montreal’s South Shore is settling into its temporary new home and appears to be recovering well, according to the Granby Zoo.

The update comes as Quebec officials continue investigating how the animal ended up loose in the first place.

Provincial authorities have said the kangaroo was allegedly being kept in facilities that did not comply with Quebec regulations before it escaped last week.

The young male kangaroo was captured Tuesday evening by wildlife officials after it was spotted near Boucherville, Que last Friday.

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In an update Thursday, the Granby Zoo said the animal has been doing well.

“Arrived at the zoo nearly 48 hours ago, the young male is vigorous, alert and eating well,” the zoo said.

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Although its exact age is unknown, zoo officials estimate the kangaroo is between 14 and 18 months old and weighs about 16 kilograms.

The zoo shared video showing the marsupial exploring its temporary enclosure and taking a stroll through the rain in a private outdoor area away from visitors.

Officials said animal care teams are continuing to closely monitor the kangaroo while providing the quiet environment needed for it to adjust after its unexpected adventure.

The zoo added that the animal has already shown a fondness for fresh vegetables, particularly broccoli and carrots.

Videos circulating on social media showing the animal hopping through fields on Montreal’s South Shore during its free rein.

“In relation to the animal’s captivity, the owner has been questioned,” a spokesperson previously told Global News. “An investigation is currently underway.”

For now, the kangaroo remains under the care of the Granby Zoo, where it has its own indoor space and a private park.

— with files from Sean Previl

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