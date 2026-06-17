Kangaroo ‘doing well’ after capture in Montreal’s South Shore, zoo says

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A red kangaroo that was hopping around Montreal’s South Shore is on the mend and doing well, says the Quebec zoo where the animal is staying temporarily after being captured the night before.

Granby Zoo confirmed to Global News the red kangaroo was in its temporary care after the provincial government caught it Tuesday evening.

“Upon arrival, the animal was immediately taken in charge by our animal care and zoological medicine teams,” the zoo said in a news release. “We are pleased to confirm that he is doing well. This morning, he was alert and feeding normally.”

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He is currently being housed in an environment “adapted to his needs,” the zoo said, and away from public view to support his recovery.

Quebec’s Department of Wildlife said shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, ministry teams had planned an operation to ensure the marsupial’s survival and eventually captured it. It had been reported on the loose on Friday, with videos surfacing on social media showing it hopping around a field in Boucherville, Que.

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The kangaroo is believed to have previously been kept illegally in facilities that did not comply with Quebec regulations, the province said in an email.

“In relation to the animal’s captivity, the owner has been questioned,” a spokesperson for the department said. “An investigation is currently underway … Given that the case is under investigation, we are unfortunately unable to provide further details at this time.”

The Granby Zoo said in its release that keeping exotic animals in captivity in the province is regulated under Quebec legislation and subject to “strict requirements to ensure both animal welfare and public safety.”

The Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil, which oversees the South Shore, said the investigation into the kangaroo is under the government’s oversight and the police force does not have involvement.