Crime

B.C. warrant issued for woman charged in random Metrotown assault

By Amy Judd & John Hua Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 9:06 pm
Burnaby RCMP released video of the April 3 incident that was caught on surveillance cameras mounted at the nearby Metrotown SkyTrain station.
Burnaby RCMP released video of the April 3 incident that was caught on surveillance cameras mounted at the nearby Metrotown SkyTrain station. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

A charge of assault has been approved against a woman in connection with an unprovoked stranger assault in Metro Vancouver in March.

Hayun Song, 32, allegedly pushed Zenia Marshall while she was shopping at Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby, B.C. on March 14.

A province-wide warrant was recently issued for her arrest and attempts are being made to bring her into custody, according to Burnaby RCMP.

“I believe the justice system should be doing as much as they can to ensure the public’s safety,” Marshall said in an emailed statement on Monday. “Whatever is happening now is not working.”

Click to play video: 'Woman says stranger shoved her at Metrotown' Woman says stranger shoved her at Metrotown
Woman says stranger shoved her at Metrotown – Mar 17, 2022

Song has already been in and out of provincial court recently, facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm related to an April 2020 incident involving a senior near the Metrotown SkyTrain station.

On April 3, 2020, an 84-year-old woman using a walker on Central Boulevard near Metrotown Skytrain Station was allegedly tripped in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

Read more: ‘This lady came out of nowhere’: Woman pushed in alleged random assault at Burnaby mall

A surveillance video shared by Burnaby RCMP in May 2020 showed a younger woman tripping the senior, knocking her to the ground.

Reached by Global News outside the Vancouver courthouse two years later on March 25, Song denied any wrongdoing. That month, Burnaby RCMP said the random SkyTrain station assault was a concerning case.

“That’s what’s so troubling about this type of crime is that there’s no reason to it,” Cpl. Brett Cunningham said at the time.

Click to play video: 'Woman charged in April 2020 assault on elderly woman at B.C. Skytrain station' Woman charged in April 2020 assault on elderly woman at B.C. Skytrain station
Woman charged in April 2020 assault on elderly woman at B.C. Skytrain station – Feb 26, 2021

Read more: 31-year-old woman arrested, charged for bizarre unprovoked attack on Burnaby senior

Global News has learned Metro Vancouver Transit Police have also forwarded charges of assault for two more separate incidents, including allegedly pushing someone on a SkyTrain platform on Feb. 6. Those charges are still pending Crown approval.

None of the charges against Song have been proven in court.

