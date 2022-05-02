Menu

Crime

Man wanted in Nelson House machete attacks arrested, Manitoba RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 1:39 pm
Manitoba RCMP say a man wanted for nearly a month after two machete attacks in Nelson House has been arrested. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say a man wanted for nearly a month after two machete attacks in Nelson House has been arrested. DD

Manitoba RCMP say a man wanted after a pair of assaults with a machete in Nelson House has been arrested.

Police asked for the public’s help tracking down 23-year-old Jerome Wood April 8, four days after two men were attacked in the community, roughly 666 km north of Winnipeg.

Read more: RCMP seek suspect in Nelson House machete attacks

One of the men, 29, was attacked while working in his yard, police said. The other, 23, was outside a local business when they said he was assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

Wood, from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, had been wanted on warrants for aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide

In a release Monday RCPM said Wood has been arrested.

Investigators thanked the public and the media for their help.

