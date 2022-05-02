Man wanted in Nelson House machete attacks arrested, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a man wanted after a pair of assaults with a machete in Nelson House has been arrested.

Police asked for the public’s help tracking down 23-year-old Jerome Wood April 8, four days after two men were attacked in the community, roughly 666 km north of Winnipeg.

One of the men, 29, was attacked while working in his yard, police said. The other, 23, was outside a local business when they said he was assaulted.

Jerome Wood has been arrested. The RCMP thanks the public and the media for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/6p7pNV3IZY — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 2, 2022

Wood, from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, had been wanted on warrants for aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

In a release Monday RCPM said Wood has been arrested.

Investigators thanked the public and the media for their help.