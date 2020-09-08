Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 8 2020 5:52pm
01:36

Driver allegedly carrying machete on DVP rams cruisers, Toronto police say

Two officers sustained injuries after responding to an incident of an alleged driver with a machete ramming a vehicle on the DVP. Miranda Anthistle reports.

