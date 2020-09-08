Woman’s vehicle rammed repeatedly on DVP, officers injured after stopping suspect driver: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a male driver is in custody after allegedly ramming a woman’s vehicle multiple times on the Don Valley Parkway, leaving two officers injured in an ensuing pursuit.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News Radio 640 Toronto officers received a call from a woman about a possible impaired driver on the DVP near York Mills Road.

“She reported that her car had been rammed by another man and his car a number of times. She was trying to get away from him and was very fearful,” he said.

Hopkinson said the woman told police the man got out of his vehicle and was holding a machete while making threats toward her. He said officers were able to catch up with the suspect’s vehicle further south on the DVP near Dundas Street East.

“When officers caught up to the man, they attempted to stop him. He rammed the police vehicles, but he was boxed in,” Hopkinson said.

He initially said an officer was injured, but in a subsequent update, Hopkinson said two officers suffered what appear to be non-life-threateaning injuries.

The accused was taken into custody.

More to come.

