RCMP seek suspect in Nelson House machete attacks

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation is wanted by Manitoba RCMP after a pair of assaults by a suspect armed with a machete Monday night.

Police said they were called to Nelson House Monday around 9:25 p.m., where they found a man who had been seriously injured. The man was taken to the local nursing station, where officers were informed about a second victim.

One of the men, 29, was attacked while working in his yard. The other, 23, was outside a local business when he was assaulted.

RCMP are looking for 23-year-old Jerome Wood, who faces charges of aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Wood is described as five feet nine inches tall and 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

0:17 Main Street assault leaves man in critical condition Main Street assault leaves man in critical condition – Nov 26, 2021