Crime

RCMP seek suspect in Nelson House machete attacks

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 3:02 pm
Jerome Wood. View image in full screen
Jerome Wood. Manitoba RCMP

A man from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation is wanted by Manitoba RCMP after a pair of assaults by a suspect armed with a machete Monday night.

Police said they were called to Nelson House Monday around 9:25 p.m., where they found a man who had been seriously injured. The man was taken to the local nursing station, where officers were informed about a second victim.

One of the men, 29, was attacked while working in his yard. The other, 23, was outside a local business when he was assaulted.

Man seeking entry to shelter denied, bashes windows with machete, Winnipeg police say

RCMP are looking for 23-year-old Jerome Wood, who faces charges of aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Trending Stories

Wood is described as five feet nine inches tall and 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Main Street assault leaves man in critical condition – Nov 26, 2021

 

