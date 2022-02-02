Man seeking entry to shelter denied, bashes windows with machete: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police arrested a man who was reported to be bashing windows of a Point Douglas shelter with a machete Tuesday night.

Officers believe the 26-year-old suspect’s violent behaviour resulted from him being denied entry based on a history of poor conduct.

Police said after the man was told he wasn’t allowed inside, he punched a security guard.

He then drew his machete and started swinging, hitting the protective glass near a staff office, police say.

WPS found the man and took him into custody. He is facing a number of charges including assault and possession of a weapon.

