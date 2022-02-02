Menu

Canada

Man seeking entry to shelter denied, bashes windows with machete: Winnipeg police

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 1:25 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police arrested a man who was reported to be bashing windows of a Point Douglas shelter with a machete Tuesday night.

Officers believe the 26-year-old suspect’s violent behaviour resulted from him being denied entry based on a history of poor conduct.

Police said after the man was told he wasn’t allowed inside, he punched a security guard.

He then drew his machete and started swinging, hitting the protective glass near a staff office, police say.

WPS found the man and took him into custody.  He is facing a number of charges including assault and possession of a weapon.

