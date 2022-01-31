Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek information in brutal Camperville assault

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 12:39 pm
RCMP Swan River detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Swan River detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are reaching out to the public for information after a man was found behind a Mafeking, Man., business in rough shape in what police are calling a “brutal” assault.

Police said they were called to Mafeking around 2 p.m. Thursday, with a report of a man suffering from exposure. They found the victim, a 28-year-old Swan River man, had been tied up, severely assaulted and left out in the elements.

Read more: Man shot by Winnipeg police during alleged assault downtown

After an investigation, Swan River RCMP believe the assault may have taken place around Camperville, and that the man was likely picked up at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 20 and taken to a spot where the assault took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Main Street assault leaves man in critical condition – Nov 26, 2021

 

