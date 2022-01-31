Manitoba RCMP seek information in brutal Camperville assault

Manitoba RCMP are reaching out to the public for information after a man was found behind a Mafeking, Man., business in rough shape in what police are calling a “brutal” assault.

Police said they were called to Mafeking around 2 p.m. Thursday, with a report of a man suffering from exposure. They found the victim, a 28-year-old Swan River man, had been tied up, severely assaulted and left out in the elements.

28yo male from Swan River found behind business in Mafeking in Jan 27. He was severely assaulted, tied, up, & left out in the elements. Assault could have occurred in the Camperville area. Male was picked up on #MBHwy10, at #MBHwy20. Info? Call #rcmpmb 204-734-4686 pic.twitter.com/062BaFHB89 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 31, 2022

After an investigation, Swan River RCMP believe the assault may have taken place around Camperville, and that the man was likely picked up at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 20 and taken to a spot where the assault took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

