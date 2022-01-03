Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
January 3 2022 5:35pm
01:03

Pandemic, cold weather cause problems for Winnipeg shelters

The pandemic and cold weather continue to stretch resources at shelters across the city, including at Lighthouse Mission.

Advertisement

Video Home