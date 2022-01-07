Homelessness January 7 2022 6:19pm 00:38 Salvation Army reaching out to those experiencing homelessness Shelters are working to reach out directly to those experiencing homelessness in these cold times, such as the Salvation Army and its outreach van. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8497181/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8497181/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?