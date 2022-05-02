27-year-old woman dead after vehicle rollover on Highway 427 ramp to 407

Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old woman is dead and the driver is critically injured after a vehicle rolled over on Highway 427 early Monday.
Toronto OPP were dispatched to the crash on Highway 427 southbound ramp to Highway 407.
Police said the woman was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash.
She was pronounced dead on scene.
A 22-year-old driver was also taken to a trauma centre for surgery, police said.
The OPP tweeted that the ramp closure was cleared just before 6:30 a.m.
