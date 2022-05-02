27-year-old woman dead after vehicle rollover on Highway 427 ramp to 407

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old woman is dead and the driver is critically injured after a vehicle rolled over on Highway 427 early Monday.

Toronto OPP were dispatched to the crash on Highway 427 southbound ramp to Highway 407.

Police said the woman was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

A 22-year-old driver was also taken to a trauma centre for surgery, police said.

The OPP tweeted that the ramp closure was cleared just before 6:30 a.m.

Early this evening #TorontoOPP & #Hwy407OPP officers responded to a single vehicle rollover on #HWY427 SB ramp to #HWY407 EB. Unfortunately a female (27) was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased. The driver(22) was transported to a trauma hospital for surgery. ^td pic.twitter.com/NBGUPRfFqd — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 2, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

CLEARED: RAMP CLOSURE: #Hwy427 SB off ramp to #Hwy407 EB: Ramp reopened. ^aw — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) May 2, 2022