Traffic

27-year-old woman dead after vehicle rollover on Highway 427 ramp to 407

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 7:32 am
Photo of the crash. View image in full screen
Photo of the crash. Twitter / Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old woman is dead and the driver is critically injured after a vehicle rolled over on Highway 427 early Monday.

Toronto OPP were dispatched to the crash on Highway 427 southbound ramp to Highway 407.

Police said the woman was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

A 22-year-old driver was also taken to a trauma centre for surgery, police said.

The OPP tweeted that the ramp closure was cleared just before 6:30 a.m.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagOntario Provincial Police taghighway 401 tagVaughan tagHighway 427 tagvaughan crash tag

