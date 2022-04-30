Man rushed to hospital in ‘life-threatening’ condition after Brampton shooting

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in Brampton left one man in life-threatening condition.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a Brampton call around Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway. The call came in around 1:24 a.m., according to police.
Police said an adult man was shot in what they believe to be a “targeted” incident.
The man was transported to a local trauma centre Saturday morning and the suspect fled the area, according to police.
Police have not released information regarding the suspect.
