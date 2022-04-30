Man rushed to hospital in ‘life-threatening’ condition after Brampton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in Brampton left one man in life-threatening condition.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a Brampton call around Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway. The call came in around 1:24 a.m., according to police.

Police said an adult man was shot in what they believe to be a “targeted” incident.

The man was transported to a local trauma centre Saturday morning and the suspect fled the area, according to police.

Police have not released information regarding the suspect.