Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 in hospital with stab wounds after ‘altercation’ in Toronto Saturday morning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 9:26 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Two men are in hospital in serious condition after reports of a stabbing in Toronto on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call around 7:20 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

Police said two men had been stabbed and both were transported to hospital with “serious injuries.” Two other men are also in custody, according to Toronto police.

Read more: Toronto police to increase presence as ‘multiple protests’ planned for downtown

Cst. Laura Brabant of the Toronto Police Service told Global News that the alleged incident took place after “an altercation” between two groups of men.

Trending Stories

Police said two men were stabbed “multiple times” and then transported to hospital. Police arrived on the scene “fairly quickly,” Brabant said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 100-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Toronto dies in hospital: police

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News that the two men were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. One of the two may be in critical condition, paramedics said.

Police are asking for any witnesses, or people who might have dashcam footage, to contact them.

Click to play video: 'Peel police investigating after stabbing at Mississauga high school leaves 2 injured' Peel police investigating after stabbing at Mississauga high school leaves 2 injured
Peel police investigating after stabbing at Mississauga high school leaves 2 injured
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto Stabbing tagTPS tagDundas Street tagsherbourne street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers