2 in hospital with stab wounds after ‘altercation’ in Toronto Saturday morning

Two men are in hospital in serious condition after reports of a stabbing in Toronto on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call around 7:20 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

Police said two men had been stabbed and both were transported to hospital with “serious injuries.” Two other men are also in custody, according to Toronto police.

Cst. Laura Brabant of the Toronto Police Service told Global News that the alleged incident took place after “an altercation” between two groups of men.

Police said two men were stabbed “multiple times” and then transported to hospital. Police arrived on the scene “fairly quickly,” Brabant said.

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News that the two men were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. One of the two may be in critical condition, paramedics said.

Police are asking for any witnesses, or people who might have dashcam footage, to contact them.

