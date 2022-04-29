100-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Toronto dies in hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 100-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle and injured in Toronto on Tuesday has died, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews received report of a pedestrian stuck in the Steeles Avenue East and Bluffwood Drive area just before noon on Tuesday.

Officers said the victim was a 100-year-old woman.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

#NEW Very very sad news. Investigators tell me the 100 year old woman who was struck by a car and critically injured while walking near Steeles and Leslie Ave on Tuesday has died. The 64-year-old male driver remained on the scene. Background here. https://t.co/TM9qVNcTO9 — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) April 29, 2022

According to police, a 64-year-old man was driving a 2019 Subaru Forrester and was waiting to make a right-hand turn when the woman was struck.

Police said the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

On Friday, police said the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital.

Officers are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers.