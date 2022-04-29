Menu

100-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Toronto dies in hospital: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 6:57 pm
Police at the scene of the collision in North York on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the collision in North York on Tuesday. Global News

A 100-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle and injured in Toronto on Tuesday has died, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews received report of a pedestrian stuck in the Steeles Avenue East and Bluffwood Drive area just before noon on Tuesday.

Read more: 100-year-old woman critically injured after collision in Toronto’s north end

Officers said the victim was a 100-year-old woman.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, a 64-year-old man was driving a 2019 Subaru Forrester and was waiting to make a right-hand turn when the woman was struck.

Read more: Man in custody after 8 separate collisions reported in Mississauga: police

Police said the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

On Friday, police said the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital.

Officers are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

