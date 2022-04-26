Man in custody after 8 separate collisions reported in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one man is in custody after eight separate collisions were reported in Mississauga.

In a series of tweets just after noon on Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the collisions began on Queen Elizabeth Way, and extend to Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road.

– Multiple locations beginning on the QEW at Hurontario St, #Mississauga up to Hurontario St/Burnhamthrope Rd

– There are 8 separate collisions, with one vehicle being involved in all

– Male driver fled on foot after collision at Hurontario St/Burnhamthrope Rd

Police said in total eight collisions were reported, “with one vehicle being involved in all.”

According to police, the male driver fled on foot after a collision at Hurontario Street and Burnhamtrope Road, but was later located by officers and taken into custody.

Peel paramedics told Global News that one male patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

– W/b Burnhamthorpe Rd is closed east of Hurontario St

– Closures expected to last for some time

– Use alternate routes

Police said all of the northbound lanes of Hurontario Street are closed at Burnhamthorpe Road, and traffic is only flowing through one southbound lane of Hurontario Street.

Officers said westbound Burnhamthorpe Road is also closed east of Hurontario Street.

Police are urging the public to use alternate routes, adding the the closures are expected to last “for some time.”