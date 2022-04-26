Menu

Crime

Man in custody after 8 separate collisions reported in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 12:40 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say one man is in custody after eight separate collisions were reported in Mississauga.

In a series of tweets just after noon on Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the collisions began on Queen Elizabeth Way, and extend to Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Read more: Brampton man, 26, charged in connection with fatal collision along Hwy. 427: OPP

Police said in total eight collisions were reported, “with one vehicle being involved in all.”

Trending Stories

According to police, the male driver fled on foot after a collision at Hurontario Street and Burnhamtrope Road, but was later located by officers and taken into custody.

Peel paramedics told Global News that one male patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said all of the northbound lanes of Hurontario Street are closed at Burnhamthorpe Road, and traffic is only flowing through one southbound lane of Hurontario Street.

Officers said westbound Burnhamthorpe Road is also closed east of Hurontario Street.

Police are urging the public to use alternate routes, adding the the closures are expected to last “for some time.”

