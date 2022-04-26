Woman in 70s critically injured after collision in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 70s is critically injured after a collision in Toronto’s north end on Tuesday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene just west of Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue East at 11:49 a.m., for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

COLLISION:

Fairway Heights + Steeles Ave E

– pedestrian transported to hospital

– Traffic Services is o/s

– no additional info at this time#GO774562

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 26, 2022

