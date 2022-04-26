Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman in 70s critically injured after collision in Toronto’s north end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 1:53 pm
Police at the scene of the collision in North York on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the collision in North York on Tuesday. Global News

A woman in her 70s is critically injured after a collision in Toronto’s north end on Tuesday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene just west of Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue East at 11:49 a.m., for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Read more: Man in custody after 8 separate collisions reported in Mississauga: police

Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Trending Stories

The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagCollision tagtoronto police service tagPedestrian Struck tagNorth York tagToronto Collision tagToronto Pedestrian Struck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers