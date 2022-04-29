Menu

Canada

Toronto police chief to update on preparations for ‘multiple protests’ planned for downtown

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 7:52 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto’s police chief is scheduled to address the media and public Friday morning on preparations the force is making for planned protests this weekend.

Chief James Ramer is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.

Police said the city is preparing for “multiple protests and demonstrations in the downtown core.”

The force said it anticipates traffic delays and some road closures to ensure public safety.

Read more: ‘Rolling Thunder’ event to bring hundreds of motorcycles to downtown Ottawa

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, preparations have been made as that city is anticipating hundreds of motorcyclists in the “Rolling Thunder” convoy will descend on Ottawa this weekend.

The group has not been clear about the cause they’re rallying for, except to say that they will be in Ottawa to “peacefully celebrate our freedom.”

It’s expected hundreds of motorcyclists will arrive Friday ahead of a gathering Saturday morning. They plan to do a loop around the downtown, with a stop at the National War Memorial and a march to a rally on Parliament Hill.

It is unclear if a similar protest in Ottawa is being planned in Toronto.

— with files from The Canadian Press

