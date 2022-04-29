Russian woman living in Kelowna publicly supports Ukraine despite criticism

Send this page to someone via email

Despite criticism from friends and family, Zwenimira Moscowskaya won’t stop publicly denouncing her homeland of Russia for the war in Ukraine.

“They attacked me and this is like a big surprise for me, my friends, Russian friends,” she told Global News. “They’re against what I’m talking about … even my relatives. ”

Moscowskaya was born in Russia and lived there for 24 years before immigrating to Canada in 2000.

She’s upset about Russia invading Ukraine saying the two countries are similar.

“Russians and Ukrainians, we have the same culture, we have the same traditions, so have everything’s the same,” Moscowskaya said. “It’s totally wrong what’s happening right now.”

Moscowskaya is in full support of Ukrainians. She condemned Vladimir Putin and his actions and instead has thrown her support behind Ukraine and its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“He is the bravest president in the world,” she said.

Moscowskaya said the atrocities being committed in Ukraine at the hands of the Russians have her feeling ashamed of her Russian heritage.

“Yes, I feel shame,” she stated.

So much so, the Kelowna woman even wants to forfeit her Russian citizenship and only hold on to her Canadian one.

“After war I want to deny it,” she said. “I want to reject my Russian citizenship.”

Moscowskaya has been very vocal in her support for Ukraine.

She’s working closely with the charity group Kelowna Stands With Ukraine, showing up at rallies and other events.

Denys Storozhuk, president of the organization, hopes Moscowskaya’s public support inspires other Russians to do the same.

“I’m sure there are millions of Russians who support Ukraine, both outside of Russia and inside Russia,” he said. “Regrettably inside, the Russians are just afraid to talk. They pass the stupid laws, like just for saying the truth about the war, you can be jailed for up to 15 years.”

Moscowskaya said she won’t stop speaking out against her homeland and wonders how Russians, who sat back and did nothing, will feel once the war is over.

“How (are Russians) gonna look at Ukrainian people’s eyes? she wondered. “We’re going look at them with shame.”

Kelowna residents who would like to lend their support to Ukraine can do so Saturday (April 30) at a yard sale being held from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 1935 Barlee Rd., off of Springfield Road.

Proceeds will go directly to support the war-torn country.

