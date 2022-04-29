Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Guelph Storm’s comeback falls short in overtime against Greyhounds

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 10:50 am

The Guelph Storm clawed and scratched their way back against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in Game 4 of their OHL playoff series but came up short in overtime to fall 5-4 on Thursday night.

The Storm, down 4-0 after the first period at the Sleeman Centre, scored four in a row including Michael Buchinger’s tying goal on an awkward bounce with less than a minute left in the game to send it to the extra frame.

Read more: London Knights’ Brett Brochu nominated for OHL goaltender of the year

But Soo forward Jordan D’Intino played playoff hero after his wrist shot from the top of the circle at 12:40 in overtime found its way into the back of the net for the victory and a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Story continues below advertisement

Storm netminder Jacob Oster was pulled after the first period after allowing four goals on 21 shots. Owen Bennett went on to make 25 saves in a valiant effort for Guelph.

Charlie Paquette, Matthew Poitras and Ben McFarlane also scored for Guelph.

Trending Stories

The comeback seemed to have been triggered after Greyhounds netminder Tucker Tynan was ejected from the game and replaced with Samuel Ivanov.

After being run over by Storm forward Sasha Pastujov, Tynan responded by punching Pastujov with his blocker. While both players were ejected, Tynan received a match penalty, meaning a possible suspension by the league.

Read more: Jacob Oster’s 36 saves help Guelph Storm get 1st win in OHL playoffs

Story continues below advertisement

Tynan had made 14 saves when he was removed from the game and Ivanov went on to allow four goals on 22 shots.

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie. Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OHL tagGuelph News tagGuelph Storm tagSault Ste. Marie Greyhounds tagOHL playoffs tagGuelph Storm highlights tagOHL highlights tagOhl news tagGuelph Storm news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers