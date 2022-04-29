Guelph Storm’s comeback falls short in overtime against Greyhounds

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm clawed and scratched their way back against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in Game 4 of their OHL playoff series but came up short in overtime to fall 5-4 on Thursday night.

The Storm, down 4-0 after the first period at the Sleeman Centre, scored four in a row including Michael Buchinger’s tying goal on an awkward bounce with less than a minute left in the game to send it to the extra frame.

But Soo forward Jordan D’Intino played playoff hero after his wrist shot from the top of the circle at 12:40 in overtime found its way into the back of the net for the victory and a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Storm netminder Jacob Oster was pulled after the first period after allowing four goals on 21 shots. Owen Bennett went on to make 25 saves in a valiant effort for Guelph.

Charlie Paquette, Matthew Poitras and Ben McFarlane also scored for Guelph.

What a 3rd period @Storm_City goals by Poitras, McFarlane & Buchinger have sent the game to OT tied at 4. Zhilkin put one in to the net just a split second after the period ended! — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) April 29, 2022

The comeback seemed to have been triggered after Greyhounds netminder Tucker Tynan was ejected from the game and replaced with Samuel Ivanov.

After being run over by Storm forward Sasha Pastujov, Tynan responded by punching Pastujov with his blocker. While both players were ejected, Tynan received a match penalty, meaning a possible suspension by the league.

Tynan had made 14 saves when he was removed from the game and Ivanov went on to allow four goals on 22 shots.

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie. Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.