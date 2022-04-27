Menu

Sports

Jacob Oster’s 36 saves help Guelph Storm get 1st win in OHL playoffs

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 10:13 am

After dropping the first two games, the Guelph Storm have their first win of the 2022 OHL Playoffs after defeating the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-3 at the Sleeman Centre on Tuesday night.

Netminder Jacob Oster found himself being tested early and often but managed to make 36 saves for Guelph.

The Storm broke out to an early 2-0 lead with goals by Ben McFarlane and Jake Karabela before three minutes were even played in the first period.

Greyhounds’ Tye Kartye cut the lead in half midway through the opening frame but thanks to Danny Zhilkin’s goal at 16:31, Guelph had a 3-1 lead heading into the second period.

The two teams would trade goals in the middle block, including Valentin Zhugin’s eventual game-winner on the powerplay at 12:04.

Bryce McConnell-Baker scored early in the third for the Greyhounds to make it 4-3 but that was as close as they came as Guelph managed to hold the lead and get two empty-net goals from McFarlane and captain Brayden Guy.

Guy ended the game with three points, while McFarlane, Karabela and Braeden Bowman each had two points on the night.

Greyhounds’ netminder Tucker Tynan made 32 saves in the loss.

The Storm will look to even the series at two games apiece on home ice on Thursday for Game 4. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY from the Sleeman Centre.

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. in Sault Ste. Marie.

