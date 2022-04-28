New Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area in Similkameen Valley announced

Send this page to someone via email

The Syilx people of the Similkameen Valley announced the designation of a new Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area in their territory.

On Thursday, nation members, elders and government representatives gathered with community members to witness the signing of the Ashnola Declaration.

“I was so happy to see representation from the south come up. We are family and for them to be able to come up and travel to be here today, that means a lot to us,” said Lower Similkameen Indian Band chief Keith Crow.

“And then for our neighbours from the west, neighbours from the east, in the north, we know them all, and for them to be here and witness, it means a lot.”

Chief Crow said the purpose of the declaration is to create a plan on how to take care of the water, land and animals throughout the Ashnola Corridor.

“The next step is we are going to start looking at planning. The planning is going to be intense. We have to go through a lot of discussions with our people, our elders, all of our community. And then start looking at local community and property owners out this way,” said Crow.

He added that education is a large part of the Ashnola Declaration, and a new kiosk and interpretive signage will accompany the designation.

However, not everyone in attendance was completely on board with the declaration.

The Dennis family who belong to the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said that they were not consulted during the declaration process.

“This is a formal submission stating our position on the Ashnola Declaration. We are not in support of the initiative of the declaration and the proceedings,” read the press release from the Dennis family.

Chief Crow said that discussions with the Dennis family will be happening soon.

“We’re here to listen, we are family and I have a lot of respect for the Dennis family. I always have. We’re going to try and engage with them and get their expressed opinions and include those in the declaration,” said Crow.

