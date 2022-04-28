Menu

Crime

Potentially armed person prompts lockdown of Ottawa’s Montfort Hospital: police

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 4:43 pm
Montfort hospital ottawa View image in full screen
Montfort Hospital in Ottawa. The hospital was put under lockdown on April 28, 2022, due to what police said was a "potentially armed individual.". Montfort Hospital/Facebook

Ottawa’s primary Francophone hospital was placed under lockdown for two hours Thursday after police say they received calls about a “potentially armed individual” on the premises.

Ottawa police said they received a call from Montfort Hospital around 2:30 p.m. local time.

Police said officers were searching the hospital for the armed person, adding no injuries have been reported.

Ambulances were redirected from Montfort to other hospitals during the lockdown, which prevented people from entering or leaving until the situation was resolved.

Montfort lifted the lockdown just before 4:30 p.m. after they said police had declared the incident over.

Police said they believe the person, who they identified as a man, had left the hospital on his own without incident.

