Potentially armed person prompts lockdown of Ottawa’s Montfort Hospital: police

Ottawa’s primary Francophone hospital was placed under lockdown for two hours Thursday after police say they received calls about a “potentially armed individual” on the premises.

Ottawa police said they received a call from Montfort Hospital around 2:30 p.m. local time.

Police said officers were searching the hospital for the armed person, adding no injuries have been reported.

Ambulances were redirected from Montfort to other hospitals during the lockdown, which prevented people from entering or leaving until the situation was resolved.

Montfort lifted the lockdown just before 4:30 p.m. after they said police had declared the incident over.

Police said they believe the person, who they identified as a man, had left the hospital on his own without incident.

Police have searched the hospital. Officers believe the man left the facility. The lockdown at Montfort hospital has been lifted. #ottnews https://t.co/gJOjihLMbu — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 28, 2022

As of 4:25 p.m., the situation returned to normal when the police declared the incident over, and that the hospital was safe for our patients and the Montfort staff members. All of our services are operating as usual. https://t.co/0SGbKa6Nnw — Hôpital Montfort (@hopitalmontfort) April 28, 2022

