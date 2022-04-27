2 arrested, over 80 charges laid in Toronto firearm investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two men have been arrested and over 80 charges have been laid in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on April 24, a man attempted to enter a nightclub in the College Street and Crawford Street area.

Police said the man was allegedly in “possession of a firearm,” when he attempted to enter the club and was denied entry.

Officers said he left with another man.

Police said officers were called and investigated both men at a vehicle.

That’s when police said one of the men fled on foot.

Police said officers located the man near a private residence in the area.

Officers said a firearm “was located close to him.”

According to police, two additional loaded firearms were also found inside a satchel on the roof of a garage close by.

Police said officers seized the vehicle and executed a search warrant.

Officers allege a loaded firearm and Percocet pills were found inside. Police also determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Police said 25-year-old Joshua Jeffrey-Henry from Toronto was arrested and is facing numerous charges, including several that are firearm and drug-related.

Officers said 23-year-old Fahad Yonan was arrested and is also facing several firearm-related charges.

According to police, in total, 86 charges were laid.

Both of the accused appeared in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.