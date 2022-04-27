Vancouver police release suspect video in ‘takeover-style’ robbery at Gucci shop

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released a video of the suspects in a violent robbery at a downtown Gucci store last year that left a staff member injured.

Police have had the security footage for months, they said in a Wednesday release, but were unable to release it before now due to “investigative reasons.”

The video shows two masked men entering the boutique at Thurlow and Alberni streets shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 9. They are seen bear-spraying a security guard in a “takeover-style” robbery, ransacking the shop and stealing about $20,000 in merchandise, according to police.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police have released security video of a take-over-style robbery at a downtown retailer last fall, and ask anyone who knows the violent suspects to call police. Media Release: https://t.co/NBspZtdWDv pic.twitter.com/t9uL3VQl7A — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2022

Police said the 33-year-old security guard was “completely incapacitated” by the attack, then fled out an emergency exit and hid in a stairwell with three other employees until the thieves left. All were treated by paramedics afterward.

“Though the suspects wore masks during the robbery, they removed their disguises after fleeing the store and their faces were caught on a nearby security camera,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“The public has been instrumental in helping us solve a number of disturbing attacks in recent months, and we’re once again asking for help to identify and apprehend some violent criminals.”

The downtown Gucci location was targeted again for robbery on Jan. 16, but the attempted thief was caught by police.

In that instance, the suspect was seen prying back a piece of plywood from a previous break-in at the store. When he tried to leave with stolen goods, he was arrested and later charged.

Anyone with information on the police video released Wednesday or the Dec. 9, 2021, robbery is asked to contact the department at 604-717-2541.