Attempted theft stymied at Gucci shop in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Vancouver have arrested and charged a man after an alleged attempted robbery from a luxury downtown retailer.

The 37-year-old was caught shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday outside the Gucci shop by Thurlow and Alberni Streets.

“Police were patrolling close by and arrived on scene just as the suspect pried back a piece of plywood from a previous break-in,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a Tuesday news release.

“The thief entered the store and went inside, but when he tried to leave with the stolen merchandise, he was arrested by officers who had surrounded the building.”

Officers were called to the scene after a witness reported “someone suspicious” outside the store.

Story continues below advertisement

The Gucci shop had been targeted by thieves several times in previous weeks, said police, including a Dec. 9, 2021 incident in which several people were pepper-sprayed.

The suspect has been charged with breaking and entering, and possession of a break-in instrument.

2:41 Vancouver police release video of suspect in alarming new scam Vancouver police release video of suspect in alarming new scam