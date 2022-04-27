Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle in Colborne found with bullet damage: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 10:11 am
Click to play video: 'Northumberland OPP investigate possible shotgun damage to vehicle in Colborne' Northumberland OPP investigate possible shotgun damage to vehicle in Colborne
Northumberland OPP are investigating what is believed to be a possible shotgun round fired into a parked vehicle on Percy Street in Colborne.

Northumberland OPP are investigating what is believed to be a possible shotgun round fired into a parked vehicle in the village of Colborne on Tuesday night.

Residents in the area of Percy Street reported hearing a loud bang around 10 p.m. The area is just three blocks north of the village’s downtown.

Read more: Peterborough shooting on Park Street now homicide investigation after 1 victim dies: police

Police were contacted after gunshot holes were discovered in the windshield of a parked vehicle just off the street. The damage was on the lower driver’s side of the windshield.

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported.

OPP closed the street and canvassed the neighbourhood.

A vehicle on Percy Street in Colborne was found with gunshot holes in the windshield. View image in full screen
A vehicle on Percy Street in Colborne was found with gunshot holes in the windshield. Video screenshot/Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

Anyone with information can call Northumberland OPP at 905-372-5421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagNorthumberland County tagNorthumberland OPP tagGunshot tagGunfire tagColborne tagBullet Holes tagPercy Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers