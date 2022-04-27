Vehicle in Colborne found with bullet damage: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating what is believed to be a possible shotgun round fired into a parked vehicle in the village of Colborne on Tuesday night.

Residents in the area of Percy Street reported hearing a loud bang around 10 p.m. The area is just three blocks north of the village’s downtown.

Police were contacted after gunshot holes were discovered in the windshield of a parked vehicle just off the street. The damage was on the lower driver’s side of the windshield.

No injuries were reported.

OPP closed the street and canvassed the neighbourhood.

View image in full screen A vehicle on Percy Street in Colborne was found with gunshot holes in the windshield. Video screenshot/Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

Anyone with information can call Northumberland OPP at 905-372-5421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

