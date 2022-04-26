Five youth charged with kidnapping, assault, after northern Manitoba robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

Five young Manitobans between the ages of 15 and 18 are facing a range of serious charges in connection with an assault and robbery at a business in Thompson.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Saturday at a Station Road business in the northern Manitoba city.

RCMP said two women were getting into a vehicle when they were approached by a group of people. Both women were assaulted, and one was able to get back inside the business for help.

Police said the other victim was still in the car when one of the attackers got in and drove away. Police said the victim was able to jump out of the moving car and escape.

Both women were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP found the vehicle, abandoned in a ditch near Paint Lake, half an hour later. With the help of a police dog, the suspects were tracked and found hiding in the bush nearby. One officer was assaulted during the arrest, police said.

The five youths — a 15-year-old, 16-year-old, and two 18-year-olds from Thompson, plus an 18-year-old from Winnipeg — are facing numerous charges, including robbery, kidnapping, assault, theft, and more.

Four are in custody, while one of the suspects, an 18-year-old Thompson woman, was released with a scheduled court appearance.

RCMP continue to investigate.

