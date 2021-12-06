Winnipeg kidnapping suspect arrested, faces long list of additional charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man wanted in connection with a November kidnapping has been arrested by police.

Police said they spotted Jason Robert Baker, 28, around 12 p.m. Sunday, driving a stolen vehicle near Arlington Street and Wellington Avenue.

Police allege he refused to stop for them and ended up crashing into a cruiser car before being taken into custody.

Police had been looking for Baker after a Nov. 1 incident that saw a woman escape a kidnapping by jumping out of a speeding SUV after being beaten and dragged into a vehicle from a Winnipeg bus stop.

She was rushed to hospital after escaping on the Trans-Canada Highway near Deacon’s Corner.

Another suspect, 22, was arrested the day after the incident and faces more than a half-dozen charges, including kidnapping and uttering threats.

A warrant was out for Baker’s arrest on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, uttering threats and robbery — as well as driving while suspended — and he now faces new charges from the Sunday arrest, including motor vehicle theft, fleeing police, impaired driving and two counts of assaulting an officer with a weapon.

