Saskatoon police report 5th homicide of 2022

Three teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Shedane Favel.

Police say Favel flagged down an officer, around 6:30 Sunday morning, in the 200 block of Avenue O South in Saskatoon. He was rushed to hospital, but later died of his injuries. Police have told Global News that the shooting happened in a nearby alley.

The teens, ages 13, 14 and 16 appeared in provincial court in Saskatoon Monday morning. They’ve been remanded until their next court date of May 5th.

Police say they seized the gun they believe was involved in the shooting, adding they think Favel knew one of the accused, but not the other two. They added there is no evidence at this point to link the shooting to gang activity.

In addition, police say there was a robbery with a gun in the same area before Favel was shot. In that case, the victim, who was on a bike, was able to flee the area.

They are asking anyone with information on that incident to come forward, because they think the two crimes may be connected.

