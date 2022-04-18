Saskatoon police make arrests in homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon police say a 33-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Saskatoon, have been charged with second-degree murder after RCMP received a report of an injured person on Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Warman RCMP responded to a report of an injured person on Hodgson Road near Highway 7, about five kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Police say the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after emergency responders arrived.

RCMP investigators determined the man had been at a Saskatoon residence in the 600 block of Wardlow Road.

RCMP say major crime investigators then contacted the Saskatoon Police Service major crime section for assistance and both agencies continued the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

At approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Saskatoon police arrested two suspects from the address on Wardlow Road.

Police said this incident is not believed to be random.

The accused appeared in court on Monday at 9 a.m.