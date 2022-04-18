Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police make arrests in homicide investigation

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 12:44 pm
Saskatoon police say two individuals from the city have been charged with second-degree murder. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say two individuals from the city have been charged with second-degree murder. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Saskatoon police say a 33-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Saskatoon, have been charged with second-degree murder after RCMP received a report of an injured person on Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Warman RCMP responded to a report of an injured person on Hodgson Road near Highway 7, about five kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Police say the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after emergency responders arrived.

Trending Stories

RCMP investigators determined the man had been at a Saskatoon residence in the 600 block of Wardlow Road.

Read more: 18-year-old driver charged in collision that killed man

RCMP say major crime investigators then contacted the Saskatoon Police Service major crime section for assistance and both agencies continued the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

At approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Saskatoon police arrested two suspects from the address on Wardlow Road.

Police said this incident is not believed to be random.

The accused appeared in court on Monday at 9 a.m.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagPolice tagSaskatoon Police tagSecond Degree Murder tagSaskatoon tagYXE tagWarman RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers