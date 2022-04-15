Menu

Crime

18-year-old driver charged in collision that killed man

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 12:59 pm
Avenue w south View image in full screen
Police say on March 30, while vehicles were stopped for a train in the 800 block of Avenue W South, there was an altercation between two men. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) major crime section has arrested and charged an 18-year-old man after an investigation involving a collision that killed another driver who had stepped out of his car.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating pedestrian death after alleged altercation

Police say that while vehicles were stopped for a train in the 800 block of Avenue W South around 9 p.m. on March 30, there was an altercation between a 29-year-old man and the driver of another vehicle.

“The 29-year-old man approached the vehicle, being driven by an 18-year-old man, and was struck by it,” police say.

Police say the 29-year-old man died from injuries as a result of the collision.

SPS added that the two men were known to each other before the incident.

Read more: Pedestrian struck and killed by transport truck in downtown Vancouver

The 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with failure to stop after a collision resulting in death.

Police did not release the names of either men.

