18-year-old driver charged in collision that killed man

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) major crime section has arrested and charged an 18-year-old man after an investigation involving a collision that killed another driver who had stepped out of his car.

Police say that while vehicles were stopped for a train in the 800 block of Avenue W South around 9 p.m. on March 30, there was an altercation between a 29-year-old man and the driver of another vehicle.

“The 29-year-old man approached the vehicle, being driven by an 18-year-old man, and was struck by it,” police say.

Police say the 29-year-old man died from injuries as a result of the collision.

SPS added that the two men were known to each other before the incident.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with failure to stop after a collision resulting in death.

Police did not release the names of either men.