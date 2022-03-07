Pedestrian struck and killed by transport truck in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old man was struck and killed by a transport truck in downtown Vancouver on Monday morning — the fourth pedestrian fatality in the city this year.

Police said the incident took place just after 10 a.m. as the man crossed West Hastings Street. He was hit by an eastbound truck near Carrall Street and died at the scene.

It’s believed the pedestrian was jaywalking at the time, said Vancouver police in a Monday news release.

Read more: Collision with Vancouver SkyTrain pillar leaves Maple Ridge man dead

The driver of the truck remain on the scene and is co-operating, but officers are appealing to the public for witnesses and dashcam footage.

“The expectation is that people will obey the rules of the road whether you’re in a vehicle, riding a bike or walking,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

“We expect everybody to be responsible, to move around safely.”

According to ICBC, there have been 109 crashes at the intersection of West Hastings and Carrall since 2016, 32 of which resulted in injuries or death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

0:51 Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Kitsilano crosswalk Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Kitsilano crosswalk – Feb 21, 2022