Crime

Pedestrian struck and killed by transport truck in downtown Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 8:53 pm
Vancouver police investigate fatal crash at Hastings and Carrall
WATCH: A 57-year-old man has been killed in downtown Vancouver after he was hit by a construction vehicle. Police say the man was crossing Hastings Street near Carrall around 10 a.m. Monday morning when he was struck.

A 57-year-old man was struck and killed by a transport truck in downtown Vancouver on Monday morning — the fourth pedestrian fatality in the city this year.

Police said the incident took place just after 10 a.m. as the man crossed West Hastings Street. He was hit by an eastbound truck near Carrall Street and died at the scene.

It’s believed the pedestrian was jaywalking at the time, said Vancouver police in a Monday news release.

The driver of the truck remain on the scene and is co-operating, but officers are appealing to the public for witnesses and dashcam footage.

“The expectation is that people will obey the rules of the road whether you’re in a vehicle, riding a bike or walking,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in an interview.

“We expect everybody to be responsible, to move around safely.”

According to ICBC, there have been 109 crashes at the intersection of West Hastings and Carrall since 2016, 32 of which resulted in injuries or death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Kitsilano crosswalk' Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Kitsilano crosswalk
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Kitsilano crosswalk – Feb 21, 2022
