Crime

Collision with Vancouver SkyTrain pillar leaves Maple Ridge man dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 4:35 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver on January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 27-year-old man from Maple Ridge died early Saturday morning, when his vehicle collided with a SkyTrain support pillar in East Vancouver.

Vancouver police say the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. as the man was driving eastbound on Terminal Avenue.

Investigators say the driver somehow lost control of his black Chrysler 200 and smashed into the pillar.

The driver died at the scene despite attempts at resuscitation.

Trending Stories

Police are investigating whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone who saw the vehicle before the crash or has dash cam video is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

