59-year-old pedestrian struck and killed while crossing East Vancouver street

A 59-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Vancouver on Saturday night.
The collision happened around 7 p.m., as the man was crossing Kingsway near St. Catherines Street, Vancouver police said.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital but did not survive.
Police and ICBC worry about pedestrian safety as daylight saving kicks in Saturday
The westbound driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Police do not believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which remained under investigation by the department’s collision unit.
Vancouver was experiencing heavy rainfall on Saturday as an atmospheric river soaked the region.
Police said it was the 18th collision death of 2021, and the ninth pedestrian fatality.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments