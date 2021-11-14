Menu

News

59-year-old pedestrian struck and killed while crossing East Vancouver street

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 1:47 pm
Vancouver police at the scene of a fatal collision in East Vancouver on Saturday. View image in full screen
Vancouver police at the scene of a fatal collision in East Vancouver on Saturday. Shane MacKichan

A 59-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Vancouver on Saturday night.

The collision happened around 7 p.m., as the man was crossing Kingsway near St. Catherines Street, Vancouver police said.

Read more: Police investigating overnight Vancouver crash as a homicide

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Click to play video: 'Police and ICBC worry about pedestrian safety as daylight saving kicks in Saturday' Police and ICBC worry about pedestrian safety as daylight saving kicks in Saturday
Police and ICBC worry about pedestrian safety as daylight saving kicks in Saturday – Nov 5, 2021

The westbound driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police do not believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which remained under investigation by the department’s collision unit.

Read more: Motorcyclist dies in East Vancouver collision

Vancouver was experiencing heavy rainfall on Saturday as an atmospheric river soaked the region.

Police said it was the 18th collision death of 2021, and the ninth pedestrian fatality.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
