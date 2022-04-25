Menu

Comments

Crime

Mom of slain Quebec boys seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2022 1:49 pm
Three Quebec flags pictured in Quebec City, Que., on Thursday June 7, 2018. View image in full screen
Three Quebec flags pictured in Quebec City, Que., on Thursday June 7, 2018. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of killing them is seeking $2 million from the Quebec government because she says youth protection services failed her family.

In a lawyer’s letter dated Friday, Emilie Arsenault accuses Quebec’s youth protection service of failing to act despite it being allegedly contacted three times prior to her children’s deaths.

Read more: Suspect arrested after 2 children found dead in Wendake: Quebec police

The letter addressed to the Health Department and the regional authority responsible for youth protection says the provincial agency had been alerted by a hospital worker, provincial police and the mother, between May 2018 and January 2020.

The bodies of Olivier, 5, and Alex, 2, were found Oct. 13, 2020, in a home in Wendake, Que., a Huron-Wendat First Nation territory near Quebec City.

Read more: Separate investigations launched after boys found dead in Wendake

Their father, Michael Chicoine, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Neither the Health Department nor the regional health authority were immediately available for comment today.

Read more: External probe into deaths of Quebec boys calls for reform to youth protection system

Valerie Assouline, the lawyer representing Arsenault, says the system needs to be held responsible for its failures.

Click to play video: 'Laurent Commission Watchdog Committee' Laurent Commission Watchdog Committee
Laurent Commission Watchdog Committee – Feb 24, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
