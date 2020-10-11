Menu

Canada

Suspect arrested after 2 children found dead in Wendake: Quebec police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2020 11:13 am
Ville de Quebec city police logo is seen on a police car Friday April 8, 2011. The Canadian Press Images/.
Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

Police say two children have been found dead in a home in Wendake, Que., a Huron-Wendat First Nation near Quebec City.

Provincial police say they received a call from Wendake police at around 2 a.m. about the discovery of two bodies.

Read more: ‘Justice for Joyce’: Family of Indigenous woman who died in Quebec hospital announces lawsuit

They say a 30-year-old man turned himself in to Quebec City police in relation to the incident.

A spokeswoman for provincial police says the suspect will be evaluated in hospital and questioned by investigators.

Provincial and Wendake police are involved in the investigation into what happened.

The province’s new Indigenous affairs minister tweeted his condolences to the children’s loved ones.

“My first thoughts go out to the loved ones and the family of these two young children,” Ian Lafreniere wrote.

“There are no words to describe such a tragedy. As a father, my heart is shattered.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
