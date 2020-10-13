Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Quebec’s human rights commission to investigate deaths of 2 boys in Wendake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2020 11:55 am
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the deaths.
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the deaths. Global News

Quebec’s human rights commission will investigate the deaths of two young children last weekend in Wendake.

However, the commission specified Tuesday that the investigation will not be public.

Read more: Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of young boys in Wendake

The investigation comes after it was discovered there had already been reports involving the children flagged to the province’s youth protection services.

Trending Stories

The task of the commission is to check if the department of youth protection fulfilled its mandate and whether the children’s rights were infringed upon in this case.

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial policeWendakeQuebec First NationWendake children deathsWendake murders
Flyers
More weekly flyers