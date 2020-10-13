Quebec’s human rights commission to investigate deaths of 2 boys in Wendake

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s human rights commission will investigate the deaths of two young children last weekend in Wendake.

However, the commission specified Tuesday that the investigation will not be public.

The investigation comes after it was discovered there had already been reports involving the children flagged to the province’s youth protection services.

The task of the commission is to check if the department of youth protection fulfilled its mandate and whether the children’s rights were infringed upon in this case.

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths.

