Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Widespread systemic racism in Canadian military ‘repulsing’ new recruits: report

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 10:43 am
Click to play video: 'A five-year plan to reshape military culture' A five-year plan to reshape military culture
WATCH LIVE: Defence Minister Anita Anand discusses a new report highlighting the extent of systemic racism within the Canadian Forces – Dec 19, 2021

Systemic racism is rampant throughout the Canadian Armed Forces, “repulsing” new recruits and putting at risk the country’s national security if jobs continue to go unfilled, according to a bombshell report.

In stark terms, the report probing racism in the Canadian military lays out the rationale for why fixing the “toxic” environment goes to the heart of the military’s ability to do the crucial jobs entrusted to it.

To sum it up: more and more Canadians will have no interest in joining until the military fixes its longstanding, interconnected issues of racism, abuse of power, gender discrimination and sexual misconduct.

Trending Stories

As part of that, the report says military brass must accept that some members will either leave, or need to be removed.

“Racism in Canada is not a glitch in the system; it is the system,” reads the report by the Minister of National Defence’s Advisory Panel on Systemic Racism and Discrimination.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Forces tagCanadian Military tagCanadian Forces sexual misconduct tagcaf recruitment tagCAF discrimination tagcanadian forces racism tagcanadian military racism tagCanadian military recruitment tagracism in canadian military tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers