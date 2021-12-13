Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

White supremacists in Canada’s military pose ‘active counter-intelligence threat’: watchdog

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'Defence minister says he’s monitoring investigation of members accused of white supremacist ties' Defence minister says he’s monitoring investigation of members accused of white supremacist ties
After a website called FireForce Ventures, which sells products with insignia linked to white supremacy, was found to be run by active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said any instance of “intolerance, racist or bigotry” will be addressed – Oct 30, 2018

White supremacists in Canada’s armed forces pose an “active counter-intelligence threat” and national defence officials are “limited” in their ability to root them out, the country’s national security watchdog says.

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA) reported concerns Monday that the Canadian Armed Forces’ counter-intelligence unit is “limited” in their ability to proactively identify white supremacists in the ranks.

Read more: Canadian Armed Forces creates ‘hateful conduct’ policy to combat extremism in its ranks

“The presence of white supremacy within the Canadian military has been well documented. White supremacist groups actively seek individuals with prior military training and experience, or conversely, encourage individuals to enlist in order to gain access to specialized training, tactics and equipment,” the report reads.

While the “responsibility for addressing this threat cannot fall uniquely” on the Forces’ counter-intelligence unit, NSIRA said, the agency reported concern the unit “may not be fully utilized to proactively identify white supremacist across” the Department of National Defence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

White supremacist and neo-Nazi infiltration of the Canadian Armed Forces has been a growing concern for a number of years, and increasingly a preoccupation of for senior officials.

Click to play video: 'Ex-Canadian Forces reservist Patrik Mathews sentenced to 9 years in jail' Ex-Canadian Forces reservist Patrik Mathews sentenced to 9 years in jail
Ex-Canadian Forces reservist Patrik Mathews sentenced to 9 years in jail – Oct 28, 2021

Read more: Ex-Canadian Forces reservist Patrik Mathews sentenced to 9 years in jail

The heads of the Forces’ three branches – the military, navy and Air Force – released specific directives against “hateful conduct” within the ranks last year.

But NSIRA’s report casts doubt on the Forces’ ability to actually identify white supremacists within their ranks.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Politics tagDepartment of National Defence tagCanada. News tagCanada Racism tagCanadian national security tagWhite Supremacy in Canada tagCanadian Armed Forces white supremacy tagneo-Nazis Canadian military tagThe Base Canadian Armed Forces tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers