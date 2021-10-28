Ex-Canadian Forces reservist Patrik Mathews sentenced to 9 years in jail

Send this page to someone via email

Patrik Mathews, the former Canadian Armed Forces reservist at the centre of a violent plot to trigger a race war in Virginia, has been sentenced to nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Mathews, 28, from Beausejour, Man., had already pleaded guilty to weapons charges related to his role in a white supremacist plot to touch off a U.S. race war.

U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang delivered the sentence Thursday in a Maryland courtroom.

0:35 Ex-Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews should get 25 years: U.S. prosecutors Ex-Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews should get 25 years: U.S. prosecutors

In a brief statement read in open court, his father Glen described Mathews as a troubled soul with a good heart.

Earlier in the hearing, Chuang said he’s considering a sentence of between 12 and 15 years behind bars.

Prosecutors say Mathews’ crimes were serious, but his motives even more so — and that he should be sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

2:35 Canadian reservist under investigation for allegedly promoting hate group Canadian reservist under investigation for allegedly promoting hate group – Aug 20, 2019