Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ex-Canadian Forces reservist Patrik Mathews sentenced to 9 years in jail

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 12:57 pm
Patrik Mathews is shown in this undated RCMP handout.
Patrik Mathews is shown in this undated RCMP handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

Patrik Mathews, the former Canadian Armed Forces reservist at the centre of a violent plot to trigger a race war in Virginia, has been sentenced to nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Mathews, 28, from Beausejour, Man., had already pleaded guilty to weapons charges related to his role in a white supremacist plot to touch off a U.S. race war.

Read more: Ex-Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews should get 25 years: U.S. prosecutors

U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang delivered the sentence Thursday in a Maryland courtroom.

Click to play video: 'Ex-Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews should get 25 years: U.S. prosecutors' Ex-Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews should get 25 years: U.S. prosecutors
Ex-Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews should get 25 years: U.S. prosecutors

In a brief statement read in open court, his father Glen described Mathews as a troubled soul with a good heart.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: FBI arrests Patrik Mathews, missing ex-reservist from Manitoba accused of neo-Nazi ties

Earlier in the hearing, Chuang said he’s considering a sentence of between 12 and 15 years behind bars.

Prosecutors say Mathews’ crimes were serious, but his motives even more so — and that he should be sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Click to play video: 'Canadian reservist under investigation for allegedly promoting hate group' Canadian reservist under investigation for allegedly promoting hate group
Canadian reservist under investigation for allegedly promoting hate group – Aug 20, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Terrorism tagCanadian Forces tagwhite supremacy tagWhite Supremacist tagPatrik Mathews tagThe Base tagUS federal court tagWhite Supremacy in the Canadian Millitary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers