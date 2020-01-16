Menu

Canada

FBI arrests Patrik Mathews, missing Manitoba reservist accused of neo-Nazi ties

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 12:02 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 12:13 pm
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, is shown in this undated RCMP handout.
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, is shown in this undated RCMP handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

A missing Manitoba army reservist with alleged ties to a neo-Nazi group has been arrested in the U.S., according to the FBI.

READ MORE: Racist materials found in ex-army reservist’s truck prompted investigation: sources

The FBI confirmed Thursday that Patrik Mathews was arrested in Delaware by Baltimore FBI officers. Two other men were arrested in connection with Mathews.

Citing law enforcement sources, the New York Times reported Thursday that Mathews had been one of three men arrested by the FBI as part if a probe into a white supremacist group called The Base.

The report did not specify what charges Mathews faces, but said that the men were charged with “federal crimes.”

READ MORE: RCMP searches Manitoba home in relation to Canadian Forces member allegedly in hate group

Mathews disappeared in late August after a Winnipeg Free Press report alleged he had been recruiting for the Base.

Story continues below advertisement

Before he was relieved from his duties with Canadian Forces, Mathews was a combat engineer who achieved the rank of master corporal with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group in Winnipeg.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Forces for comment.

The RCMP confirmed it’s aware of Mathews’ arrest.

“We work closely with our international partners and maintain strong relationships with law enforcement agencies around the world,” a spokesperson said.

“The RCMP does not comment on investigations being conducted by other countries and therefore we have no further comment.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

