Canada

Canadian military members linked to hate groups disciplined, but still in uniform

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 12:54 pm
WATCH: Anti-Hate Network chair speaks out after arrest of Canadian Armed Forces member with alleged ties to hate group
WATCH: Anti-Hate Network chair speaks out after arrest of Canadian Armed Forces member with alleged ties to hate group

The Department of National Defence says 16 military members that a report last year linked to hateful actions or groups have been warned, disciplined or ordered to take counselling, but allowed to remain in uniform.

National Defence had previously reported that seven of the 36 members identified through the 2018 military-intelligence report on white supremacy and hate groups in the ranks were no longer in the Canadian Armed Forces.

READ MORE: Army reservist allegedly linked to neo-Nazi group reported missing

The department had been unable to provide any further information on the others until now, sparking questions and criticism from anti-hate advocates over whether military officials were taking the issue seriously enough.

As for the remaining 13 cases, National Defence would only say some of them are ongoing.

Hate speech goes uncensored on some closed Facebook groups
Hate speech goes uncensored on some closed Facebook groups

The update comes as new documents obtained by The Canadian Press through an Access to Information request reveal military officials initially wanted to charge an officer cadet and kick him out of the Forces for associating with the far-right Proud Boys group.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canadian Armed Forces members linked to six hate groups: internal report

Military prosecutors eventually said there was no reasonable prospect of convicting the cadet because it would violate his charter rights while senior officers decided to let him stay after he told them that he was no longer part of the Proud Boys.

