Teen hit by truck in Hamilton’s east end sent to hospital with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teen suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a truck Sunday night in Hamilton’s east end.

Hamilton police say the 15-year-old boy was struck just after 11 p.m. on Sunday while crossing Queenston Road and Nash Road.

The teen was taken to McMaster Children’s Hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a Dodge Ram pick-up driven by a 79-year-old Hamilton man.

“The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators,” HPS said in a release.

“Speed and driver impairment have been ruled out as contributing factors.”

Advertisement