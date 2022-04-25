Menu

Traffic

Teen hit by truck in Hamilton’s east end sent to hospital with serious injuries

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 10:11 am
Hamilton Police say the 15-year-old boy was struck by a truck just after 11 p.m. April 24, 2021 while crossing Queenston Road and Nash Road. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say the 15-year-old boy was struck by a truck just after 11 p.m. April 24, 2021 while crossing Queenston Road and Nash Road. Global News

A teen suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a truck Sunday night in Hamilton’s east end.

Hamilton police say the 15-year-old boy was struck just after 11 p.m. on Sunday while crossing Queenston Road and Nash Road.

The teen was taken to McMaster Children’s Hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a Dodge Ram pick-up driven by a 79-year-old Hamilton man.

“The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators,” HPS said in a release.

“Speed and driver impairment have been ruled out as contributing factors.”

