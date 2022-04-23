Airline crew van collision kills 1, injures 4 at Hamilton International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning crash at Hamilton International Airport Saturday morning left one dead and four in hospital, according to police.

In a press release, Hamilton Police Service said emergency services responded to a call around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Crews were dispatched to John C Munroe Hamilton International Airport to deal with a single-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson for Hamilton International Airport told Global News the vehicle was a crew van for Cargojet, a freight airliner. The five people inside the van were Cargojet employees, the airport said.

The incident took place “on airport grounds.”

Global News has reached out to Cargojet for comment.

Police said five people were taken to hospitals in the area. The driver was pronounced dead in hospital, while the four passengers suffered minor injuries.

The driver was a 52-year-old man from Hamilton. Police have not named him.

Hamilton’s collision reconstruction unit and the federal Ministry of Labour are both conducting operations.

Flights from the airport will not be impacted, police said.

