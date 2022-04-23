Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Airline crew van collision kills 1, injures 4 at Hamilton International Airport

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 1:21 pm
Hamilton Police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police cruiser. Global News

An early morning crash at Hamilton International Airport Saturday morning left one dead and four in hospital, according to police.

In a press release, Hamilton Police Service said emergency services responded to a call around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Crews were dispatched to John C Munroe Hamilton International Airport to deal with a single-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson for Hamilton International Airport told Global News the vehicle was a crew van for Cargojet, a freight airliner. The five people inside the van were Cargojet employees, the airport said.

The incident took place “on airport grounds.”

Global News has reached out to Cargojet for comment.

Police said five people were taken to hospitals in the area. The driver was pronounced dead in hospital, while the four passengers suffered minor injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Arrest made after Brampton man allegedly sexually assaults 2 new employees

The driver was a 52-year-old man from Hamilton. Police have not named him.

Hamilton’s collision reconstruction unit and the federal Ministry of Labour are both conducting operations.

Flights from the airport will not be impacted, police said.

Click to play video: 'Hamilton mourns conductor Boris Brott' Hamilton mourns conductor Boris Brott
Hamilton mourns conductor Boris Brott – Apr 6, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCollision tagHamilton Police taghamilton airport tagHamilton International Airport tagHamilton collision tagJohn C. Munro Airport tagHPS tagHamilton emergency services taghamilton airport collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers