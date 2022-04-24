Saskatoon police investigating homicide around Avenue O South

Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide after a shooting.
The 27-year-old man waved down police around 6:30 a.m. and told them he had been shot in the 200 block of Avenue O South.
He was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Patrol officers, the forensic identification section, serious assault unit and the major crime section are investigating.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
