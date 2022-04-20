7 youth charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Edmonton school

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager who died after being attacked outside Edmonton’s McNally High School earlier this month was stabbed to death, police announced Wednesday.

An autopsy completed earlier in the day confirms the victim, identified by family as 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota, was stabbed to death.

View image in full screen A memorial outside McNally High School in Edmonton for Karanveer Sahota, who died after being assaulted April 8, 2022. Global News

“Investigators have identified a number of youth suspects and charges will be forthcoming,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said seven youth had been charged.

“After the assault at McNally, we did charge seven youth with attempted murder,” Edmonton Police Service Deputy Chief Kevin Brezinski said.

“Since our victim has since passed away, those charges are being reviewed by the Crown and they will be upgraded in the very near future.”

At 2:44 p.m. on Friday, April 8, police were called to the school at 8440 – 105 Ave. N.W. after someone reported an assault outside the building. When they arrived, they found Sahota suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was given first aid and taken to hospital but died of his injuries a week later.

“I want to thank the community for coming together in support of one another during this tragic loss of life,” Edmonton Police Service Homicide Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said Wednesday.

“We also appreciate the assistance of those who have reached out with information to help us move forward as we continue to investigate this sensitive and complex case.”

— With files from Emily Mertz and Morgan Black, Global News