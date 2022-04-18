Community grieves loss of 16 year old who died following McNally assault

Send this page to someone via email

Condolences and donations are pouring in for a 16-year-old boy who died after an assault outside an Edmonton high school.

Karanveer Sahota was assaulted outside McNally High School in the community of Forest Heights on April 8.

He died in hospital one week later.

The homicide unit is investigating and an autopsy is expected Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Investigators said several youth suspects have been identified and more information will be forthcoming.

Grief counsellors are helping staff and students deal with the tragedy.

“Our sincere condolences to the family. Our hearts are certainly with them, with our McNally School community, with our students, our staff and everyone impacted by what really is the unimaginable,” Edmonton Public Schools Supt. Darrel Robertson said Saturday afternoon.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of folks searching for answers, for understanding of what happened. The reality is whatever answers that we’re going to discover in the coming days and weeks are going to fall well short of our expectations,” he said.

“Now needs to be the time for us to come together as a community and begin healing.”

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said she was “heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss… I join school authorities across Alberta as we grieve with this student’s family, friends, and the school community,” she shared on Twitter Sunday.

“Edmonton Public Schools will have additional mental health and crisis supports available on site for students and staff, when school resumes on Wednesday, April 20.

“Any youth, family member, friend or school staff needing to talk to somebody can also contact the Mental Health Helpline 24-7 at 1-877-303-2642. Students can also reach out to the Kids Help Phone any time by texting CONNECT to 686868.”

Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

A fundraiser has been started for the family.

