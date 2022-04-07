Saskatoon police investigating Thursday morning shooting

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) serious assault unit is investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.
Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Avenue O South around 4:45 a.m. after it was reported a man had been shot.
When they arrived, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from minor injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Trending Stories
The man was taken to hospital by Mediave Health Services.
Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Multiple people in custody relating to police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments