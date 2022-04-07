Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigating Thursday morning shooting

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 9:34 pm
saskatoon police cars View image in full screen
Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Avenue O South around 4:45 a.m. after it was reported a man had been shot. . Phillip Bollman / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) serious assault unit is investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Avenue O South around 4:45 a.m. after it was reported a man had been shot.

Read more: 1 man arrested following Saskatoon police presence

When they arrived, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from minor injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital by Mediave Health Services.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

