Saskatoon police investigating Thursday morning shooting

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) serious assault unit is investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Avenue O South around 4:45 a.m. after it was reported a man had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from minor injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital by Mediave Health Services.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

